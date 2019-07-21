Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 450,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
46431 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 JPY
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
450000 $
Price in auction currency 450000 USD
