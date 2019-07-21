Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1845 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1845 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 450,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Russia 6 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
46431 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 JPY
Russia 6 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
450000 $
Price in auction currency 450000 USD
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

