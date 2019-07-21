6 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 450,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

