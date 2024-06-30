Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,133,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
