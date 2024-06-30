Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,133,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search