3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (16) XF (5) VF (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (1) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

