25 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 150. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)