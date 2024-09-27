Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1839-1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1839-1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1862 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 150. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
