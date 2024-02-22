Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (23) XF (30) VF (19) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) RNGA (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (9)

AURORA (7)

BAC (12)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (9)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (4)

WAG (3)

WDA - MiM (1)