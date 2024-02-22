Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,965,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (7)
  • BAC (12)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search