Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,965,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
