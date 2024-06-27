10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the RND auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

