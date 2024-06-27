Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the RND auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search