10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the RND auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
