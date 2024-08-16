Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 214,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45989 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

