Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 214,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search