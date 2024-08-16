Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1)