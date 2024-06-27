Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" at auction MS67 - September 8, 2018
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

