Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search