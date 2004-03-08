1 Kopek 1842 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 8, 2004.

Сondition AU (1)