Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1842 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 8, 2004.

Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition AU
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek
