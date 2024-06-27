Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,960,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
