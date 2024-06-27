Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,960,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

