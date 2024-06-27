1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (26) XF (24) VF (7) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (11) Service ННР (3) RNGA (4) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (9)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (28)

RedSquare (10)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (7)

Via (2)