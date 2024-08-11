Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Sadgorsky Mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Sadgorsky Mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 145. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
