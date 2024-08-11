Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Sadgorsky Mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 145. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)