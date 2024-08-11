Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Sadgorsky Mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 145. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
