Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1842 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

