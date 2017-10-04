Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1842 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
