2 Kopeks 1842 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) AU55 (1) SP63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)