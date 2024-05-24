Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,965,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5053 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

