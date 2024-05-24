Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,965,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5053 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (5)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search