Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5053 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (29) AU (28) XF (34) VF (17) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (12) MS62 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) VF35 (1) VF25 (4) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (5) NGC (17) PCGS (5) RNGA (1)

