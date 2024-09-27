Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search