Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

