Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,965,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (14)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (14)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (18)
- SINCONA (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search