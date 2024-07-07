Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (25) XF (48) VF (24) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (7) MS63 (5) MS62 (11) MS61 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF20 (1) Service NGC (41) ННР (3) RNGA (1) PCGS (2)

