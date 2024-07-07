Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,965,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (18)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search