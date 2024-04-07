Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,700,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
