3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (36) XF (47) VF (56) F (3) No grade (40) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) XF40 (4) VF35 (9) VF30 (3) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (17) + (1) Service CGC (3) ННР (10) NGC (11)

