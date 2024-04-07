Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,700,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

