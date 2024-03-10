Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,965,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction RedSquare - July 17, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search