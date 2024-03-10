Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (14) XF (33) VF (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (4) NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (7)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (3)

Frühwald (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (4)

Künker (9)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (7)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

SINCONA (9)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)