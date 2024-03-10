Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,965,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
