Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,180,029

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
3479 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
2946 $
Price in auction currency 262924 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

