5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (169) AU (100) XF (129) VF (13) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (23) MS63 (48) MS62 (27) MS61 (33) MS60 (8) AU58 (29) AU55 (8) AU53 (8) AU50 (8) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) DETAILS (7) Service ННР (31) NGC (115) PCGS (10) RNGA (5) ANACS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (48)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (37)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's (2)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (7)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (18)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (15)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Grün (1)

Helios (1)

Heritage (30)

HERVERA (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

iNumis (1)

Katz (8)

Künker (48)

Marciniak (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (8)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Numisor (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (50)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (4)

Spink (2)

Stack's (19)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (9)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Varesi (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (1)