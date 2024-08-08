Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,180,029
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
3479 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
2946 $
Price in auction currency 262924 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
