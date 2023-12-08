Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,965,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51787 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 225 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
