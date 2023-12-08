Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,965,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51787 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 225 PLN
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

