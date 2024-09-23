10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

