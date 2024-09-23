Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
