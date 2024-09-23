Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1839" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF65
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1839" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1842 "Eagle 1832-1839", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
