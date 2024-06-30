Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (12)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (25)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (18)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search