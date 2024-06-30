Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

