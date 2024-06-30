1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 22762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (37) XF (56) VF (24) F (5) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (10) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (10) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF20 (4) F15 (2) DETAILS (2) RB (5) BN (21) Service NGC (22) PCGS (3) CGC (2) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (12)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (4)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (25)

Katz (7)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (9)

RedSquare (6)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (18)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (3)

WAG (3)