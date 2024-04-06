Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
