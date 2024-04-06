Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 7, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

