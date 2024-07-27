Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,965,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
