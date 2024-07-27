Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (66) AU (50) XF (83) VF (36) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (8) MS64 (1) MS63 (18) MS62 (17) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (7) XF45 (5) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (45) PCGS (5) ННР (4) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (27)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (25)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (12)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (16)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Janas (1)

Katz (17)

Kroha (1)

Künker (20)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Marciniak (3)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (2)

Naumann (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (19)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (20)

Rauch (7)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (3)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)