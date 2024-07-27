Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,965,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (27)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (25)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (16)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search