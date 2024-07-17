1 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (19) XF (23) VF (17) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) RB (4) BN (13) Service NGC (17) ННР (1)

