1 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
