Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search