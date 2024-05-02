Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

