Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
