Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 415. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

