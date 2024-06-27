Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 415. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

