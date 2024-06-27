1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 415. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

