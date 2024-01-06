Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 214,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2022.

Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search