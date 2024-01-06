Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2022.

