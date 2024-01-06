Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 214,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
