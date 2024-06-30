Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,002,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
