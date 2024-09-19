Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1844 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1844 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 380,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Russia 12 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
410035 $
Price in auction currency 380000 CHF
Russia 12 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Russia 12 Roubles 1844 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

