Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 380,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
410035 $
Price in auction currency 380000 CHF
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
