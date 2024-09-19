12 Roubles 1844 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 380,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (2) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)