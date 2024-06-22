12 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 190,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (13) AU (8) XF (7) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (8) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) PF66 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (5) Service RNGA (1) NGC (8) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)