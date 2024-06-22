Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,102

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 190,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
30016 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16790 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Spink - April 28, 2018
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction Spink - April 28, 2018
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Russia 12 Roubles 1832 СПБ at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

