12 Roubles 1832 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,102
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 190,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
30016 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16790 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF66
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
