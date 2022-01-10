Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 53
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
59245 $
Price in auction currency 55000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
56400 $
Price in auction currency 56400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price


Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price


Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
