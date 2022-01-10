Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
59245 $
Price in auction currency 55000 EUR
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
56400 $
Price in auction currency 56400 USD
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1837 СПБ at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

