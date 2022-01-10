12 Roubles 1837 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

