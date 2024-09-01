Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2159 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search