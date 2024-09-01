12 Roubles 1843 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2159 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)