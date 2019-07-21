12 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) PF66 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)