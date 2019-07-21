Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45234 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
152205 $
Price in auction currency 150000 CHF
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1834 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

