12 Roubles 1834 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 220,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45234 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
152205 $
Price in auction currency 150000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
