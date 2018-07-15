12 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 132,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)