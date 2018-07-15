Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 127
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 132,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
53418 $
Price in auction currency 6000000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
