Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1835 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 127

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 132,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
53418 $
Price in auction currency 6000000 JPY
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Empire - February 21, 2014
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

