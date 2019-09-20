Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
80775 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
160000 $
Price in auction currency 160000 USD
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
