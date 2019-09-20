Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
80775 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Russia 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
160000 $
Price in auction currency 160000 USD
Russia 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1836 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 12 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search