12 Roubles 1836 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 180,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

