Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1845 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1845 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1845 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1845 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2165 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Russia 12 Roubles 1845 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

