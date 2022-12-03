Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,56 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
1238 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
