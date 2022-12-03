Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

