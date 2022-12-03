Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,56 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
1238 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
