Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search