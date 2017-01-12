2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2)