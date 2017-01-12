Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search