Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF60
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS66 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

