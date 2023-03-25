Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF60
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search