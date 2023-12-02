Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

