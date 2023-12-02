Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The shield touches the crown

Obverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield touches the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield touches the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
2634 $
Price in auction currency 234000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

