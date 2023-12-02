Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The shield touches the crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (11)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
932 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
2634 $
Price in auction currency 234000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search