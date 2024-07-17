2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 625. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.

Сondition UNC (54) AU (31) XF (22) VF (6) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS62 (8) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (19) Service NGC (13) ННР (4) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (13)

MS67 (3)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (6)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (41)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (11)