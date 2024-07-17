Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 625. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (13)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (41)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (11)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search