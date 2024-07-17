Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2125 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 625. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (13)
- MS67 (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (41)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (11)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search