20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (23) XF (26) VF (17) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (2) F12 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (2) Service NGC (10) ННР (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (11)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)