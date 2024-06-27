Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,175,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10432 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
