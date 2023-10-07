Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Wide tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Wide tail. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (4) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) PF63 (2) BN (2) PL (1) Service NGC (2)