Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Wide tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Wide tail - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Wide tail - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,5 g
  • Diameter 42,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Wide tail. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Spink - June 24, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

