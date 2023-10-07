Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Wide tail (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide tail
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,5 g
- Diameter 42,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Wide tail. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
