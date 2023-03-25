Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,56 g
- Diameter 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
