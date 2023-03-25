Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) XF40 (1) SP63 (1) PF62 (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)