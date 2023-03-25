Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,56 g
  • Diameter 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1830 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Seller GGN
Date May 13, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

