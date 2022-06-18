Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

