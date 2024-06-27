5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (96) AU (69) XF (91) VF (25) F (2) VG (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (16) MS64 (9) MS63 (23) MS62 (8) MS61 (12) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) XF40 (18) VF35 (3) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (48) PCGS (11) ННР (10) RNGA (3)

