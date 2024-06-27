Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (305)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
