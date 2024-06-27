Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (305)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (28)
  • AURORA (19)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (16)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Imperial Coin (31)
  • Katz (12)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (16)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (21)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (5)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search