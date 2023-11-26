Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Short ribbons. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Short ribbons. Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,75 g
- Diameter 36,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Short ribbons. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
2801 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
