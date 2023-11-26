Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Short ribbons. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Short ribbons. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Short ribbons Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Short ribbons Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,75 g
  • Diameter 36,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Short ribbons. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
2801 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
