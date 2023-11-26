Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. Short ribbons. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. Short ribbons. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

