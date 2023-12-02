Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

