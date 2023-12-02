Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search