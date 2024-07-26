Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Short ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Short ribbons

Obverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Short ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Short ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,010,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (617) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Short ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 103 EUR
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
