Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Short ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Short ribbons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,010,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (617) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Short ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Search