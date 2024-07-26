Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Short ribbons (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Short ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (75) AU (134) XF (192) VF (151) F (13) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (13) MS62 (13) MS61 (13) MS60 (15) AU58 (17) AU55 (20) AU53 (9) AU50 (12) XF45 (21) XF40 (26) VF35 (19) VF30 (10) VF25 (5) VF20 (1) F15 (3) F12 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (6) DETAILS (8) PL (2) Service RNGA (17) ННР (17) NGC (64) PCGS (15) NGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (87)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (53)

BAC (21)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (10)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (19)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (2)

GGN (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Grün (3)

Haljak coin auction (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (27)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (25)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (16)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (51)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lanz München (1)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Marciniak (4)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (10)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (19)

OLNZ (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (47)

Rauch (12)

RedSquare (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (10)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (29)

Russiancoin (15)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (14)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (4)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Знак (1)