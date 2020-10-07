Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
894 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search