Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1002 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
894 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

