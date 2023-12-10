Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
727 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
