Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
727 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS65 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

